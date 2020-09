Meeting in the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

A delegation led by the 3rd Commander of the Army of the Republic of Turkey, Colonel-General Sharaf Ongay has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to participate in joint Azerbaijani-Turkish tactical and tactical flight exercises.

On September 4, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with the delegation.

 During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.