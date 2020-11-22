Meeting of the Political Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party was held – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, “Activities of the New Azerbaijan Party Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization and forthcoming tasks” were discussed at a meeting of the Political Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on November 21, chaired by Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov. .

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Heydar Aliyev said, “Every Azerbaijani must know and be ready to liberate our occupied lands, ensure the inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders and territorial integrity, if all our efforts fail, at the cost of our lives and blood. Opening the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the path of the great leader, paid special attention to army building in our country, and a strong and powerful Azerbaijani army was created. Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, our army restored our territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, our lands were liberated from occupation, and Azerbaijan won a great historical victory over the enemy. There were those who lost their health and were killed in this victory.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished healing to the wounded in the Great Patriotic War, and the memory of the martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: The New Azerbaijan Party, which held its founding conference in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on November 21, 1992 under the leadership of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, has undergone great development. Our great leader justified the need to establish the New Azerbaijan Party as follows: “The New Azerbaijan Party is a party created out of necessity to serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people and to solve the problems facing our country in difficult times. Therefore, we have every reason to say that the New Azerbaijan Party is the main force in the implementation of independence and is not only a guarantor of its preservation, but also the development of Azerbaijan as an independent state.It was noted that history has once again confirmed that the New Azerbaijan Party, as a political organization that reflects the absolute will of the Azerbaijani people, is a party of our past, present and future. In the early 1990s, the New Azerbaijan Party, under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, saved Azerbaijan from the threat of disintegration and destruction, and protected our independence. Today, the President of the country, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, has put Azerbaijan on the path of sustainable development and has taken its rightful place among the countries of the world. Today’s development and progress, stability, security and high prosperity in our country have been achieved as a result of the implementation of the ideological principles of the New Azerbaijan Party. The liberation of our lands from occupation and the great historical victory of the Azerbaijani army are also the result of the successful continuation of the army-building strategy developed by our national leader and reflected in the platform of the New Azerbaijan Party.

Giving relevant instructions on the implementation of the forthcoming tasks, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: Today, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has achieved high development as a result of the implementation of the program of the New Azerbaijan Party. The annual growth of macroeconomic indicators, the expansion of the volume and scale of landscaping, the improvement of the welfare of the population are the fruits of loyalty to the path of our great leader. Due to all this, the ranks of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party have significantly expanded. At present, the party has more than 57,000 members in the autonomous republic, of which 44% are women and 41% are young people. Party members make up 18 percent of the politically active population of the autonomous republic. Our national leader said, “To serve the New Azerbaijan Party is to serve the Motherland, the nation, the independent Azerbaijani state.” These views of the genius should be the main direction of the party’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic organization. The history and path of the New Azerbaijan Party is the history of development of modern Azerbaijan. But we must not be satisfied with what we have achieved, we must act in accordance with real life conditions. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party must continue to closely participate in the socio-economic reforms implemented in the autonomous republic, conduct analyzes in accordance with the essence of general development, take a creative approach to work and make proposals.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: Every political organization thinks about its future. Because political activity is impossible without it. The Heydar Aliyev Youth Union of the party, together with the relevant government agencies, must make effective use of the created conditions, pay attention to the formation of young people in the party ranks, and ensure succession. The party’s Executive Secretariat, Youth Union, city and district organizations should give priority to individual work with new members, their political knowledge should be tested, and random people should not be allowed to join the party. Being a member of the New Azerbaijan Party means a great responsibility. One of the main tasks ahead is to ensure the close participation of each member in the work of the party. It is necessary to try to ensure that members base their activities on the principles of the party, protect its reputation, promote its ideas, be active in socio-political issues, take an active civic position and closely participate in the protection and preservation of our national values ​​and traditions.

Our great leader said, “The New Azerbaijan Party is a party of those who are deeply attached to it. Only in this way can we strengthen, strengthen and strengthen our party. ” Therefore, each party member must build his activities in accordance with the general political line, especially during the election process, worthy candidates must be nominated. The first territorial organizations have important responsibilities in organizing the work of the party. At present, 502 territorial first party organizations operate in the autonomous republic. Necessary working conditions have been created for the first local organizations. Therefore, priority should be given to working with citizens on the ground, the essence of the measures taken should be properly explained, an effective propaganda mechanism should be established, and indifference to those who are being built should be prevented.

It was noted that the active participation of women in public and political life is an important issue. The number and activity of women in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the party is growing every year. Therefore, the party’s women’s councils should work on new projects, increase the content and quality of events. In modern times, information work is a key issue in building a healthy society. The Executive Secretariat, the Youth Union, city and district organizations must pay attention to this factor, public opinion must be properly directed, and the opportunities of young party members, mass media and social media must be used effectively. Discipline is the main condition in the work of the party. A member of the New Azerbaijan Party must understand his responsibility to society and the state, be always demanding in his work, and fulfill his tasks on time. Members who disrupt the work of the party and do not protect its reputation should be expelled from the party. At the same time, attention should be paid to the work with documents in the Executive Secretariat, city and district organizations, as well as the first territorial organizations, and references and reports should be submitted in a timely manner.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: When creating our New Azerbaijan Party, our great leader set one goal: to protect the independence of Azerbaijan, to keep Azerbaijan alive and to turn it into a powerful state. In the coming years, the ideas of the great leader will be our main focus. As the head of state Ilham Aliyev, who leads our party and our country on the path of the national leader, said: “Our policy is the policy of Heydar Aliyev, the path set by Heydar Aliyev. Our support is the Azerbaijani people and the source of power is the people. We rely on the support of the Azerbaijani people in all initiatives. Our ideology is the ideology of Azerbaijanism, statehood and independence. This unites the whole society and we are successfully following this path. “

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished the party members success in this endeavor.

Anar Ibrahimov, Executive Secretary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, made a report on the past activities of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party. He participated in the elections and once again demonstrated his political authority and social support, winning all three political campaigns. In the municipal elections, our organization organized its work on the basis of election legislation, won 1114 out of 1486 seats in 170 municipalities. Candidates representing the New Azerbaijan Party in the parliamentary elections won 99,845 reliable votes in the autonomous republic as a whole, which is 52 percent of the voters. As of January 1, 2020, the number of party members was 56,697, but now the number of members is 57,241. 24,959 of them are women and 23,078 are young people. The number of intellectuals and members with higher education has increased in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party. 39% of them have higher education and 21.2% have secondary special education. Today, 27 of those registered with the party are doctors of sciences and 178 are doctors of philosophy. At the same time, 18.8% of the members are from education, 6.6% from healthcare, 4.7% from science, culture and art, 5.1% from management structures, 47.2% from other fields, 4.3% from pensioners, 4, 6 percent are students. 3 of the members are deputies of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and 41 are deputies of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Allocation of study rooms for territorial first party organizations in the villages was continued, 7 territorial first party organizations were provided with modern study rooms in rural centers. In the current year, 23 different events were held through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, city and district party organizations, 21 Board meetings and 11 Council meetings were held.

Ehtibar Ismayilov, chairman of the Ordubad regional branch of the New Azerbaijan Party, said that political parties are long-lived when the people are behind them and the real work in their activities. The New Azerbaijan Party, which unites healthy forces around itself, is just such a political organization. As a result of the successful implementation of the political line of the founder of our party, national leader Heydar Aliyev by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, the face of our autonomous republic, including Ordubad region, has changed beyond recognition, settlements have acquired a modern look. This year, construction work has been carried out at 24 facilities in the Ordubad region, and the necessary working conditions have been created for the first territorial organizations of the New Azerbaijan Party in each settlement. The New Azerbaijan Party has 54 primary party organizations in the Ordubad District Organization and 6,513 people are represented in the party. 3137 of them are women and 1593 are young people. In the past period of 2020, 289 people, including 184 young people and 137 women, were admitted to the ranks of the New Azerbaijan Charter in Ordubad district. Party members always take an active part in the public affairs of the region, as well as the autonomous republic.

Aida Jalilzadeh, a lecturer at Nakhchivan State University, said: “One of the greatest achievements in the Autonomous Republic is the sense of patriotism in people, regardless of age or social status in society. This patriotism was the basis of the heroism of the brave sons of Nakhchivan in the Patriotic War. At present, 23,078 members of the New Azerbaijan Party’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization are young people. 12,203 of the young people who are members of the New Azerbaijan Party are women. The number of our women represented by 7 people in the elections to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the 5th convocation has been increased to 11 in the elections to the Supreme Assembly of the VI convocation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, all of whom are members of the New Azerbaijan Party. One of the women represented in the ranks of our party is a deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 186 are members of the municipality, 120 are chairmen of the first territorial party organization. The New Azerbaijan Party University campus has 2162 members. 211 of them are professors and 1210 are girls. Formerly activists of the first territorial organization, young people are now successfully operating in various socio-political structures of our country and the autonomous republic. As a student, I started my first political experience as a member of the New Azerbaijan Party, was elected a deputy to the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and worked as a teacher at the university where I studied. I would like to emphasize.

Speakers expressed their gratitude and congratulated the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly on behalf of party members on the historic victory of our army.

Then the decision of the Political Council of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party was read, the new composition of the Political Council and the Management Board was put to a vote and adopted. According to the decision, Maharramov Saleh Heydar oglu was expelled from the Political Council and Board of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization of the New Azerbaijan Party, Ismayilov Ehtibar Shahrud oglu and Jalilzade Aida Mahammad gizi from the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Organization, Isayev Elbrus Saleh oglu from the New Azerbaijan Party Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic They were included in the Board of the Republican Organization.

Ehtibar Ismayilov, Aida Jalilzade and Elbrus Isayev thanked for the high confidence and said they would continue to work hard to fulfill the tasks set.

“Socio-economic and cultural development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” is one of the books published in the autonomous republic. , The employee of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Honored Journalist of the Republic of Azerbaijan Matanat Mammadova’s “Journalistic map of Nakhchivan” and the chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting Sahil Tahirli’s “Creation” books were used as a main source of patriotic education.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly congratulated the members of the autonomous republican organization of the New Azerbaijan Party on the 28th anniversary of its establishment and the historic victory.