Saturday , 16 January 2021
Naxcivan
Breaking News

Mehriban Aliyeva shares new post on Shusha visit

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on a trip to Shusha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKDoD5CA_7l/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Check Also

President Ilham Aliyev leaves for Shusha

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to the liberated city …

NakhchivanToday.com 2021