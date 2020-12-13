Memory of our National Leader Heydar Aliyev was commemorated in Nakhchivan

On December 12, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov laid flowers at the monument to the founder and architect of the independent Azerbaijani state, national leader Heydar Aliyev in the main square of Nakhchivan and commemorated the memory of the great leader with deep respect.

Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Nakhchivan City Executive Power, ministries, committees, services, companies and head offices, enterprises and organizations, universities and military units also commemorated the memory of the great leader.

The rich political heritage and state activity of our national leader Heydar Aliyev is the past, present and future of independent Azerbaijan. The election of our great leader as the leader of our country on July 14, 1969 laid the foundation for the history of independence and successful development of Azerbaijan. In 1969-1982, under the leadership of our national leader, great economic measures were taken in Azerbaijan, production facilities, plants, factories were built, educational, health and cultural centres were put into operation, and the historical memory of our people was restored. The basis of the state independence we gained for the second time was the solid foundation, strong intellectual and economic potential, national spirit created by the great leader in the 70s and 80s of the last century.

Heydar Aliyev’s personality, Heydar Aliyev’s genius is the main factor underlying the successful development of independent Azerbaijan. The post-1990 stage of our national leader’s activity on behalf of Azerbaijan, which considers the salvation of the country from hardships as his historical mission, is dedicated to the glorious mission of salvation and construction. The place where this mission began is the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. In 1990-1993, when the great leader lived and worked in Nakhchivan, he worked for the freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani people and took historic steps to form the traditions of independent statehood. Thanks to the far-sighted policy of the genius, the words “Soviet, socialist” were removed from the name of the autonomous republic, the tricolor flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was adopted as the state flag, the ancient land of Nakhchivan was protected from Armenian aggression. The measures taken by the great leader in Nakhchivan during that difficult period laid the foundation of our independent statehood. The beginning of the construction of the first national army in Azerbaijan from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was one of the most important decisions taken in this direction.

On June 15, 1993, the great leader returned to political power in our country with the great confidence and insistence of the people in the great leader Heydar Aliyev. This return went down in history as National Salvation Day. The personality of the national leader, his unique political leadership, determination and foresight put an end to the crisis in our country, and our people united around the ideas of Azerbaijanism. Civil strife in Azerbaijan has been put to an end once and for all, our country has escaped chaos, political strife and socio-economic crisis. The problems facing Azerbaijan, which has embarked on the path of independent, democratic, legal and secular statehood, have been resolved, peace and political stability have been established. A fundamental turn in socio-political, socio-economic, scientific and cultural life has begun, the solidarity and national unity of our people have been ensured, and Azerbaijan’s integration into the world community has begun.

If we look at the life of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, it is clear that this life served only one purpose: it is also an independent and powerful Azerbaijan. Therefore, the years of our national leader’s leadership have entered our history as a period of national renaissance, national progress, and building an independent state.

Today, as a result of the domestic and foreign policy pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the political course of our national leader, our lands, which have been occupied for 30 years, have been liberated by our victorious army for 44 days. This ensured both our territorial integrity and “Every Azerbaijani must know and be ready that if all our efforts fail, we must liberate our occupied lands at all costs, at the cost of our lives and blood, the inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders, We must ensure the integrity of the country, “said the national leader.

Delivering the news of Shusha’s liberation from the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “Today I visited the grave of great leader Heydar Aliyev and bowed to his spirit. I said in my heart, I am happy to have fulfilled my father’s will. We liberated Shusha! This is a great victory! Today, the souls of our martyrs and the Great Leader, are happy! ”

Today, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is also experiencing a period of real development and progress. This progress was achieved as a result of the successful continuation of the development strategy authored by our national leader and loyalty to the political line of Heydar Aliyev. In recent years, construction work has expanded in the autonomous republic, dynamic economic development has been achieved, infrastructure has been updated, social programs have been adopted and implemented, energy and food security have been ensured, and a reliable defense system has been established.

Development, national unity and solidarity, a strong state and independence were the main goals of the political activity of our national leader. Over time, as the years go by, we come to understand the greatness of Heydar Aliyev’s personality more deeply. As the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Mr. Vasif Talibov, said: “There is no alternative to Heydar Aliyev’s policy in Azerbaijan. This policy will live, and with it the people of Azerbaijan. Today, the reality that no one doubts is that the great Heydar Aliyev factor determines the true image and prospects of development not only of twentieth-century Azerbaijan, but also of twenty-first-century Azerbaijan.

The sages say that life dedicated to the Motherland and the people does not end. Our national leader also said: “As long as Azerbaijan exists, so do I. And I will be in Azerbaijan forever! ”

On the same day, the memory of our national leader was commemorated with deep respect in all regional centres of the autonomous republic.