Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran visited to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on January 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and a delegation led by him paid a visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly expressed satisfaction with seeing the guest in Nakhchivan and stressed the importance of his visit to the autonomous republic.

Expressing gratitude for the sincere attitude, Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. I am glad to end my current visit to Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.The Islamic Republic of Iran is very happy with the liberation of Karabakh. The purpose of my visit is to discuss the establishment of peace between the countries of the region and new opportunities for cooperation. We hope that in the near future the organization of multilateral cooperation in the region will be achieved.In this sense, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is very important in unifying the region. “

Speaking about the relations between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said that the end of Armenia’s policy of aggression opens wide opportunities for the region.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi and Consul General in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Husseini attended the meeting.