Ministry of Emergency Situations’ employee injured as a result of Armenian’s shelling

Armenian armed forces continue causing destructions and fires on the civilian facilities, hitting the Azerbaijani densely populated residential areas using heavy artillery installations and missiles.

The shell strike on Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces caused destructions in the school building, and the fire truck on duty nearby was damaged. The driver of the truck, employee of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, internal service sergeant Gismat Ali Yusibov was injured of the impact of explosion. The condition of the sufferer is satisfactory at the time, the ministry told Nakhchivantoday.com.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations operates in enhanced mode to immediately eliminate the damages and fires caused to various facilities, including civil facilities, and private and apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities by the enemy’s artillery strikes. The ministry asks to immediately call the “112” hotline in case of any emergency.