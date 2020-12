According to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a minute of silence was announced at 12:00 in the Combined Arms Army, Air Force, Naval Forces, Army Corps, formations, military units, and special military educational institutions to pay tribute to the memory of the Shehids (martyrs) of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told .Nakhchivantoday.com