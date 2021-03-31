Modern agricultural techniques serve to increase production and facilitate manual labor – PHOTO

Consistent measures are being taken in the Autonomous Republic to meet the demand for agricultural products at the expense of local production and increase export opportunities. The “State Program on Stimulation of Production, Processing and Export of Agricultural Products in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2021-2025” approved by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated March 29, 2021 is important in this regard.Provision of landowners and farmers, as well as family farmers with modern agricultural machinery also increases production and interest in this field, facilitates manual labor.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that on March 31, new agricultural machinery and equipment purchased by Nakhchivan Agroservice Open Joint-Stock Company was presented.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended at the event.

Vasif Mammadov, Director General of Nakhchivan Agroservice Open Joint-Stock Company, said that special attention is paid to the development of agriculture in the autonomous republic. Every year, modern land reclamation and irrigation systems are built, at the expense of which new lands are added to the crop rotation. Landowners are provided with agricultural machinery, and the activities of agricultural enterprises are supported.As a result of the created conditions, farmers and landowners were formed in the autonomous republic. In recent years, 3,282 machines and technological equipment have been purchased in the autonomous republic, of which 2,632 have been leased to entrepreneurs. Vasif Mammadov promised to continue building his work at the level of today’s requirements and thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the created conditions.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “By the Decree of our national leader Heydar Aliyev dated March 26, 1998, March 31 is celebrated as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis in our country every year. Today, March 31, is the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis. We commemorate the victims of the genocide.In order to prevent the recurrence of such events, our country must constantly strengthen and increase its economic power. Because it is impossible to commit genocide against a country with economic and political power.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: The development of agriculture, one of the main branches of the economy in our country, is in the center of attention. Relevant decrees of the President of the country have applied benefits in all areas of agriculture, and comprehensive measures have been taken in the agricultural sector. The agricultural machinery presented today also supports the development of agriculture and entrepreneurship in our country, as well as contributes to food security.Development in that country is considered to be ensured, and the development of that country is based on agriculture. The development of agriculture and ensuring food security are important for all periods. Taking into account all this, great attention and care is paid to the development of agriculture in the autonomous republic.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: In March last year, a presentation of agricultural machinery was held in the autonomous republic. Since then, 366 items of new agricultural machinery and equipment have been purchased and brought to the autonomous republic, 106 of which have been given to entrepreneurs. As a result of the created conditions and work done, agriculture is developing in the autonomous republic, new classes of entrepreneurs and farmers are being formed, along with ensuring food security, there are ample opportunities for the export of agricultural products.Also, taking into account the importance of this area, discussions are held, new decisions are made, future plans are identified and implemented. For several years now, Nakhchivan Agroservice has been purchasing machinery and equipment at the request of entrepreneurs.

“The lighter the manual labor in agriculture, the greater the interest in this field, the higher the production,” he said. Therefore, one of the main tasks of Nakhchivan Agroservice is to continue to purchase new technological equipment on the basis of orders from entrepreneurs.At the same time, the society should provide services to entrepreneurs and farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic must carry out awareness-raising activities among the population on modern planting and irrigation methods, and the decisions taken by our state in this area must be fully implemented.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said :”Every machine means a family’s workplace. Every machine means production, increasing productivity. Therefore, the equipment must be protected and used for a long time in the agricultural sector of the autonomous republic,”

Then there was a review of the newly purchased equipment. It was noted that 366 agricultural machinery and technological equipment were purchased and brought to the autonomous republic in 2020-2021 to ensure the proper provision of equipment to entrepreneurs. Modern tractors, seeders, potato planting, cultivation and harvesting equipment, seed production equipment, excavator-bulldozers, irrigation systems and other equipment will significantly facilitate manual labor in agriculture, allow harvesting and supply of crops without losses.Taking into account the orders of landowners, households and farmers when purchasing equipment is a key condition for increasing production. During the past period of this year, Nakhchivan Agroservice Open Joint-Stock Company leased 106 new machines, and in general, 368 machines and technological equipment in 2020-2021. In addition, 15 trailers for municipalities were purchased from the Republic of Turkey this year.

It is important to purchase agricultural machinery and equipment in accordance with the demand from the beginning of spring field work in the Autonomous Republic. Because one of the main factors in the development of the agricultural sector, increasing food production and harvesting without losses is the provision of landowners and farmers with modern agricultural machinery.The application of new innovative technologies also allows sowing to be carried out in accordance with agro-technical rules in an optimal time, timely harvesting, increase productivity, reduce manual labor and reduce production costs, dominate local products in the market and ensure food security in general.

It was noted that medicines used in various fields of agriculture are sold in plant and livestock pharmacies located in the society and in the regional bases. Landowners and farmers are informed in advance about the use of drugs. The company also has spare parts for agricultural machinery.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly stressed the importance of the application of new innovations in agriculture,and gave instructions on maintenance of equipment and maintenance, control of arable lands, establishment of veterinary pharmacies on the ground, involvement of students of veterinary medicine of Nakhchivan State University in this work, presentation of the received equipment to households involved in the self-employment program of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.









