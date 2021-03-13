Modern complex is being built for the Sadarak Customs Border Checkpoint – PHOTO

Renovation of the customs infrastructure and construction of the material and technical base at the level of modern requirements are in focus in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a continuation of the measures taken in this direction, a modern complex is being built for the Sadarak Customs Border Checkpoint.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on March 11, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the work done in the complex.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, lieutenant general of the customs service Sahat Habibbayli and commander of the Nakhchivan Special Border Division, lieutenant general Niyamaddin Tagiyev reported to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

It was reported that the complex with a total area of 104,000 square meters includes an office building, VIP and CIP service building for high-speed crossing, cargo clearance building, canine service, inspection systems, canteen and ancillary buildings. will allow you to organize at a high level. To ensure easy and fast passage, 6 lanes with directional monitors have been created in each of the entrance and exit directions. 3 lanes will be used for bus and passenger vehicles, 1 lane for transit, 2 lanes for freight traffic, and 1 lane for high-speed crossing. A system for measuring border crossing time on lanes, as well as 36 cameras for reading state registration plates of vehicles has been installed. Two 60-ton scales have been installed on the relevant lanes for the towing of trucks, as well as devices for determining the level of radiation on all lanes.

Customs control and clearance in the complex will be carried out in accordance with the “one-stop shop” principle, “Green Channel” and “Red Channel” exit systems will be applied. A car inspection system has been installed in three lanes to check vehicles entering the Red Channel. In each of the entrances and exits of the passenger check-in hall, there are 2 modern X-ray devices for customs control of goods to be declared by the Red Channel, as well as a body-scan device for re-examination of persons.The “Green Channel” clearance system will be used by passengers who do not have goods to be declared in writing in hand luggage and escorted luggage crossing the customs border. Passport control at the entrances and exits will be carried out in 4 polling stations, 2 for Azerbaijani and 2 for foreign citizens. There will be a duty-free shop and a cafe in the passenger hall. Electronic declaration kiosks installed in all clearance and transition halls provide access to information on customs legislation and direct contact with the information-inquiry service of the State Customs Committee No. 234.

3 X-ray control devices were installed in the warehouses for cargo inspection, 2 X-ray X-ray control devices were installed in the inspection systems to carry out customs control of cargo and passenger vehicles in the direction of entry. All X-ray control and inspection devices in the complex are manufactured by the German company Smiths Dedection.In order to combat infectious diseases in the customs control zone, a modern disinfection barrier for vehicles has been installed at the entrance to the country, thermometers for remote temperature measurement in passenger halls, and a medical center has been established. A 90-camera video surveillance system with high image quality has been installed in the complex.

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, lieutenant general of the customs service Sahat Habibbayli thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the created conditions.






