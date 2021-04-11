Modern teaching conditions were created in Ordubad city secondary school No. 1 – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that on April 9, Ordubad city secondary school No. 1 was put into operation.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov got acquainted with the conditions created at the school.

It was reported that the 612-seat school, consisting of 3 floors with a basement, has 33 classrooms, chemistry, biology and physics laboratories, a military cabin, 2 chess classes, 2 computers, 2 teachers’ rooms, a psychologist’s room, a STEAM booth, a library, a wardrobe, There is a gym, cafeteria and other technical rooms. 43 computers and 5 electronic boards were installed in the school, internet access was provided. The library fund has 9783 books, including 4208 textbooks and 5575 fiction.

The STEAM cabin is equipped with 2 computers, 1 electronic board, 3D printer, various electronic parts and tools for making robots, microbit, arduino sets and other devices. In the STEAM booth, students presented their projects to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

The teacher of the school Natavan Farzaliyeva thanked and said that a cabin for the application of STEAM method of education has been created in our school and equipped with various equipment. Students get acquainted with this equipment and acquire knowledge of 3D modeling, microbit, arduino.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, 32 students were admitted to the first grade of the school. Of the 20 graduates who graduated last school year, 18 were admitted to higher education, 4 to a nine-year base secondary school, and 1 to the Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum. Two of those admitted to higher education institutions scored in the range of 500-700 points. Two of the teachers were awarded the honorary title of “Honored Teacher of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and two were awarded the “Progress” medal.

During a visit to the military training room, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly stressed the importance of proper organization of military-patriotic work with young people, and instructed to conduct military training at a high level.

The teaching of chess is an important tool in increasing the interest in the exact sciences in the secondary schools of the Autonomous Republic, and most importantly in the mental development of students. The commissioning of classrooms equipped with chess equipment and textbooks increases the interest in this field.

An interactive lesson between the Khan Palace State Historical and Architectural Museum and more than 200 secondary schools was watched in the electronic board classroom.

Young teacher Gunay Mammadova said: “High attention and care is paid to young people in the Autonomous Republic. As a result of the conditions created, despite living in Nakhchivan, I took the teacher recruitment exam and started working as a math and computer science teacher at Ordubad secondary school No. 1. I will try to justify the trust shown to young people by teaching them teaching methods. “

In accordance with the “State Program for the Development of Sports in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2020-2025” approved by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly dated February 14, 2020, the Weightlifting Sports Club was established at the school. 1 bicycle, 1 ski, 3 universal power, 3 weight trainers, 3 sets of 30 kg weightlifting equipment, 8 rubber dumbbells of 15 kg were purchased for the club’s activities.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to establish sports clubs in other schools and met with the teaching staff of the school.

The Minister of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahman Mammadov said: “Shahriyar district of Sharur region and Nusnus village of Ordubad region were reconstructed and put into operation last year. At present, construction works are being carried out at the Chemical-Biological Lyceum of Nakhchivan, Charchibogan, Dervishes of Sharur region, Sirab, Araz of Babek region, Endemic, Valaver, Pazmari and Dirnis schools of Ordubad region. More than 5,700 computers with high-speed Internet access and more than 650 electronic boards have been installed in educational institutions. In the past, STEAM Training Center was established at the Heydar Aliyev High School, STEAM booths were established at 4 out-of-school educational institutions and 11 high schools. Currently, work is underway to establish STEAM booths in 38 high schools. The modern educational conditions created at Ordubad city secondary school No. 1 open wide opportunities for increasing the level of education, achieving higher results, and educating educated and patriotic youth. Rahman Mammadov expressed gratitude on behalf of the educators of the autonomous republic for the created conditions.

Turana Safarli, a teacher at the school, said: “Nakhchivan has never been more prosperous and developed in its history. All regions and cities of the Autonomous Republic, including Ordubad, have changed and modernized. Special attention is paid to education. One of the visual manifestations is Ordubad.” “High school No. 1 has joined the ranks of modern schools. This school building has brought joy to all teachers, students and parents. The created conditions not only allow students to get a high level of education, but also inspire us teachers to work better.”

Congratulating the staff, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “Today, Ordubad city secondary school No. 1 is being built at the level of modern requirements and put into operation by the staff. If the twentieth century was the age of technology, the 21st century is the age of new technology. If at that time a labor training room was created in the school, today a STEAM booth is being built, laboratories are being put into operation, and the school and education are being adapted to the requirements of the time. Ordubad City Secondary School No. 1, equipped with electronic boards, computer classrooms, laboratories and booths, is also an indicator of the application of new technologies in education. The construction of such schools is carried out at the expense of the country. The school staff must master new technologies so that they can teach children well. Because young people are the future, the founders of the country. The adopted state programs and measures are aimed at their good education.

“The school used to be in poor condition, which hindered the organization of education at the level of modern requirements. However, the demands of teachers, discipline and diligence of students have allowed the school to achieve 81 percent of enrollment in the last 5 years,” he said. He thanked the team for their selfless work and wished success in future training.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to study new technologies, create conditions for young teachers to work, hold book discussions, use the created works effectively, increase greenery and fruit trees in the area.

The building is equipped with a heating system, outdoor sports facilities have been installed in the yard, and landscaping work has been carried out.












