Modern work conditions created for “Naxtel” Limited Liability Company

By noting the importance of information technology, President Ilham Aliyev said: “Today, no state can develop normally without modern technologies.”

New technologies are widely used in all spheres of socio-economic life in the Autonomous Republic. Strengthening the material and technical base of this area has improved the population’s access to information and communication technologies, all settlements have been provided with fiber-optic lines and high-speed Internet, and the coverage of 4th generation mobile services has expanded.

NAKHCIVANTODAY.COM reports that the new building of “Naxtel” Limited Liability Company was put into operation on September 18.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended at the event. The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly met with Lu Canlin, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei’s head office in Azerbaijan, and Ma Tian, Head of Corporate Business for the Eurasian Regions.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly thanked Huawei of the People’s Republic of China for fruitful cooperation.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished success to the staff in their work and got acquainted with the conditions created.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly gave relevant instructions to establish joint activities of "Naxtel" Limited Liability Company with the Ministry of Communications and New Technologies, to train specialists and improve the quality of services.










