Modern working conditions created for Shahbuz District Hygiene and Epidemiology Department – PHOTO

Protection of public health and prevention of infectious diseases are the basis of the health system. The work done in the Autonomous Republic in this area, especially in the field of hygiene and epidemiology, has improved the management, carried out regular disinfection and increased attention to cleanliness, prevented the spread of infectious diseases. The fact that the virus, which has become a pandemic in the world, is not widespread in the autonomous republic and the epidemiological situation is stable is also the result of the work done.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on January 19, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the new working conditions created for the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Shahbuz region.

Zeynab Mustafayeva, Deputy Minister of Health and Director of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, said: “Measures taken in the field of health in the autonomous republic have laid the foundation for the stabilization of the epidemiological situation, human health has always been in focus. As a result of the created conditions and preventive measures taken, the spread of infectious diseases in the autonomous republic was prevented. The main work in this area falls on the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology and its regional departments. The Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Shahbuz region also carried out work in this area, conducted parasitological and bacteriological examinations, and vaccinated children. This also plays an important role in the fight against controlled infectious diseases. “Zeynab Mustafayeva thanked the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly for the attention and care.

During the commissioning of the Ordubad District Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology last year, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to prepare an Epidemiological Atlas of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Deputy Minister of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – Director of the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology Zeynab Mustafayeva presented the newly published atlas to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “Today, modern offices are being put into operation for the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Shahbuz district.” Shahbuz district was established in 1930. During these years, the region has undergone a great development and organizations have been formed. One of the organizations contributing to the development of the region in recent years is the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology. The staff of the department constantly monitors the epidemiological situation in the region, carries out educational activities among the population. There is 1 city, 1 settlement and 22 villages in Shahbuz district.

More than 25,000 people live in the district. There was a serious need to modernize the working conditions of the department in order to raise awareness of the population about the observance of hygienic rules, as well as to monitor the epidemiological situation in the area. The epidemiological situation in the world has shown how important the field of hygiene and epidemiology is. Taking all this into account, in 2020, the Autonomous Republic made structural changes in this area and established the Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and departments in the regions. The department in Shahbuz district started operating with 26 staff units.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: Due to the epidemiological situation in the world, today the field of hygiene and epidemiology has important responsibilities. As the name suggests, hygiene and epidemiology are important at all times. The recommendation of the World Health Organization is to follow the rules of hygiene, cleanliness, social distance, disinfection to monitor the epidemiological situation in the area and to constantly educate the population. This area should always be in the center of attention, the material and technical base should be strengthened, the improvement of human resources should be controlled, and awareness-raising events should be held. Hygiene and Epidemiology departments have already been provided with modern working conditions in a number of regions of the autonomous republic. This work will continue this year. As a result of timely work in the field of hygiene and epidemiology, the epidemic in the autonomous republic did not turn into a pandemic.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished the staff success in their activities and expressed confidence that the created conditions will be used effectively.

Mehriban Imanguliyeva, Assistant Physician of the Hygiene and Epidemiology Department of Shahbuz District, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the district’s health workers: “Our team used to work in an adapted building, which affected the quality of work. We already have modern working conditions. This ensures that we work better, protect the health of the population and the epidemiological situation.”

During the acquaintance with the conditions created in the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology, it was reported that the department has a director, epidemiologist, sterilization and disinfection rooms, epidemiological, bacteriological, parasitological, general sanitary laboratories, a cafeteria and a warehouse. The department is equipped with nitratometer, dosimeter, PH-meter, thermohygrometer, binocular microscope, autoclave, distiller, centrifuge, analytical scales, drying and refrigerating cabinets, as well as auxiliary medical supplies. Last year, the Department of Hygiene and Epidemiology disinfected 813,000 square meters at 1,620 facilities and disinfected 172,000 square meters at 167 facilities in the region.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to carry out disinfection of tourist areas and pastures in the region, to take samples from water basins and inspect them, to control canned products produced by households.