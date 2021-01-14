Modernizing Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan, which is as old as humanity itself, is a great land in the whole East, distinguished by its geopolitical significance, wonderful nature and natural resources, ancient and rich culture, as well as strong traditions of statehood. The glorious history of this ancient land, which nurtured prominent geniuses and politicians, has a special place in the history of struggle, development and progress.

The arrival of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan in July 1990, living and political activity there saved the autonomous republic from the danger of destruction, which was left alone by the attacks of the Armenian militants as a result of the blockade. One of the unparalleled services rendered by the genius as the savior of Nakhchivan was that the great leader was still concerned about the future realization of his dreams about Nakhchivan and the successful continuation of the line of construction in the future. The national leader was engraved in history as an irreplaceable political leader with the upbringing of a patriotic political figure with national consciousness and deep thinking, who could confidently believe in the future of Nakhchivan. This historical figure is Mr. Vasif Talibov, who was born on January 14, 1960 in a simple, hard-working family and took over the leadership of Nakhchivan at the age of 35, with honor in the most difficult and difficult socio-political conditions, and wrote a chronicle of the development of our country for 25 years.

During the national leader’s first visit to Nakhchivan, he witnessed the positive changes implemented by the new leadership of Nakhchivan in a short period of time in the autonomous republic, highly appreciating them and said: “… Things are normal in the autonomous republic. I see that a lot has been done in Nakhchivan in a short time … I am very pleased that Nakhchivan is still a support on the path to Azerbaijan’s independence … I am sure that it will continue to be a support. “

Declaring that he would dedicate his activity to the implementation of the statehood program of the prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan, the head of the autonomous republic proved at every step that he was committed to only one goal – to realize the great ideas of the great leader. Nakhchivan was protected, it was not allowed to fall into the hands of the enemy. The dreams of the genius about Nakhchivan, the continuation of the line of construction ensured the development of the autonomous republic in the following periods. All subsequent political successes, inexhaustible love of the people were achieved by living the great leader Heydar Aliyev’s foresight, wisdom, courage and determination. Realizing that stability and peace are the basis of any sustainable development, the head of the autonomous republic took consistent measures to ensure the protection of the legitimate interests of the state and citizens in the autonomous republic, the leader-citizen solidarity founded by the national leader ,was further strengthened through mutual trust. As a result, stability and order have been ensured in our country, and Nakhchivan has already become the safest and most peaceful country.

The solution of numerous problems of our ancient land separated from Azerbaijan, the achievement of comprehensive socio-economic development of our autonomous republic today is an important historical stage in the history of our statehood as a political commitment to Heydar Aliyev’s ideas, the Nakhchivan model of development. Let’s admit that the improvement of our villages and cities, the construction of administrative buildings, social facilities, the restoration of historical and cultural monuments, the construction of roads, the highest level of order and well-being, the improvement of people’s well-being may be the envy of many. All this was achieved due to the resolute position of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, high management skills, loyalty and determination to the policy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Today, the constructive measures taken in the Autonomous Republic, the progress in the economic and social spheres have made our country the most advanced and developed region of Azerbaijan. Unprecedented successes have been achieved in industry, construction, agriculture, economy, and all spheres of social life, and these measures have eliminated the gap between rural and urban areas. Consistent implementation of agrarian reforms in the Autonomous Republic, founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev, structural changes in agriculture have tied the hardworking people of Nakhchivan to their homeland. As a result, food security has been completely solved in a country that once hoped to bring a sack of flour from such a neighboring country. In 2020 alone, 537 million 584 thousand 800 manat worth of agricultural products were produced, grain production was 115 thousand 649 tons.

If in the mid-90s of the last century there were 56 industrial enterprises in the autonomous republic, today the number of such enterprises in our country has reached 442. According to the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated September 13, 2019, the establishment of the Sharur Industrial District in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will contribute to providing favorable conditions for the development of entrepreneurship and increasing employment in production and services. As a result of the policy, the volume of GDP increased by 65.5 times compared to 1995, industrial output by 113.9 times, fixed capital by 341.4 times, gross agricultural output by 13.9 times, and freight transportation in the transport sector by 26.5 times. The volume of information and communication services increased 132 times, foreign trade turnover 26.8 times, export potential 221.2 times, and the population’s income 60.7 times. In the autonomous republic, which once met its demand for food and industrial products entirely through imports, today the demand for 384 types of products, including 127 types of food and 257 types of non-food, is met entirely by local production. Thanks to the serious attention of the head of the Autonomous Republic to this area, the industry ranks first in terms of GDP. In 2020 alone, industrial goods worth 1 billion 40 million 475 thousand 900 manat were produced, which is 1.4 percent more than a year earlier.

Approval of the “Action Plan to increase the export potential and state support for exports in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” has created conditions for increasing the export potential of products and their recognition in foreign markets. The implementation of systemic measures has also stimulated the production of export-oriented products by businesses. In 2020, the foreign trade turnover of the autonomous republic amounted to 450 million 839 thousand US dollars. Exports accounted for 86 percent of trade transactions, or $ 387.54 million, resulting in a surplus.

Achievements in the economic sphere in the Autonomous Republic since 1995 have created conditions for major work in the field of construction and landscaping. Construction and landscaping works covered from the capital of the autonomous republic to the most remote border villages. In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for the last 25 years 622 administrative buildings, 415 science and education, 543 cultural facilities, 305 health care facilities, 173 pumping stations, 435 subartesian wells, 187 bridges, 7027 production, service and other facilities, 55 sports facilities, health facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic 543 individual houses for families of limited IDPs, refugees and martyrs were built or overhauled.

Ensuring energy security also plays an important role in achieving all these successes. If in 2003 there was one power plant in the autonomous republic, now there are 9 power plants, 6 of which are renewable energy sources. More than 65% of the demand for electricity in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is met by alternative and renewable energy sources, which is a very rare indicator for developed countries. At present, Ordubad and Tivi Hydroelectric Power Stations are being built, and Sharur Sun and Julfa Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Stations are under construction.

Greenery, forests and orchards have been planted on more than 17,000 hectares in the Autonomous Republic. The total area of greenery has increased from 0.6 percent to 20 percent, the flora and fauna of our country has been further enriched, and the charming nature has become more beautiful.

The socio-economic development achieved in the autonomous republic in recent decades has also covered the field of communications and new technologies. In order to provide exemplary communication services to the population, a modern communication system has been established, and even in the most remote mountain villages, broadband, high-speed internet and other modern telecommunication networks have been put into operation. Currently, 91% of the 214 automatic telephone exchanges operating in the autonomous republic are based on new generation technologies. Today, the autonomous republic has a fully uninterrupted telecommunications system. Bilateral access of Nakhchivan to the international trans-Eurasian fiber-optic highways is provided. At present, the Autonomous Republic has four-way access to the global Internet, and all settlements have broadband fixed and 4th generation mobile internet services.

Undoubtedly, the numerous successes, development and progress achieved in the autonomous republic in recent decades are based on the construction of science and education, the state’s care for the formation of a flowering staff potential, and a sensitive attitude. As a result of numerous measures taken to raise a patriotic and educated young generation, schools that were once indistinguishable from dark cells in both senses of the word have become a real center of modern intelligence. As a result, our future teenagers and young people were prevented from dropping out of education, and the foundation of fundamental science and education was laid in our country. Over the past period, more than 200 school buildings equipped with modern information technologies have been commissioned, new educational buildings have been built for secondary and higher education institutions, two university campuses have been built, and vocational schools have been established. The policy of education construction successfully pursued in the Autonomous Republic was not limited to the creation of modern infrastructure, teaching conditions, application of new technologies at all levels of education. In the direction of development of education, application of innovative educational methods in our country, “Innovative classes”, “Researchers of tomorrow”, “Teacher of tomorrow”, “Interactive lesson”, “Exemplary lesson”, “Distance education” projects, science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics The STEAM training method, which is based on the idea of ​​teaching in a joint and integrated way, is applied. The historic decrees signed by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly on the transfer of specialties to higher education institutions in higher and secondary special education institutions are important in terms of determining cooperation between the future specialist and the employer, the right staff selection.

The active participation of young people in socio-political, economic and cultural life, the solution of social problems and the protection of their rights are in the focus of attention. Adoption of relevant state programs in all areas of youth policy, increasing state care for young talents, promotion and evaluation of youth services in science, education, economy, culture, public administration and other areas, improving the living conditions of young people, especially their housing is an expression.

The organization of the effective activity of the Nakhchivan Branch of ANAS in the last 25 years, the establishment of the “Nakhchivan Studies Center”, the Knowledge Fund, the Science Development Fund of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is another expression of the high state care for science and education. This, of course, has resulted in an increase in scientific potential. At present, 7 members of ANAS, 28 doctors of sciences, 251 doctors of philosophy function in the autonomous republic, 24 of them are professors, 194 are associate professors.

The great attention paid to culture, national and spiritual values and historical heritage in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic can be assessed as the fruit of a sacred deed such as “History lives those who live history”. To date, 1216 monuments have been registered and studied in the autonomous republic, more than 70 of them have been restored and returned to it as an ancient historical heritage of our people. It is also important to include “Yalli (Kochari, Tanzara), Nakhchivan traditional group dances” in the UNESCO Emergency Protection List.

Carrying out researches on the history, archeology, ethnography and folklore of Nakhchivan, implementation of well-designed scientific-mass, encyclopedic publications, Mohammad Taghi Sidgi, Mohammad agha Shahtakhtli, Behbud agha Shahtakhtinski, Islam Safarli, People’s poet Mammad Araz, Aziz Sharifin, Eynali bey Sultanov Bahruz Kangarli, Shamil Gaziyev, Ibrahim Safiyev, Nematullah Nakhchivani, etc. The creation of special profile cultural facilities is a real ethnographic epic and is an important step in the promotion of the history, culture and natural resources of our autonomous republic. The choice of Nakhchivan as the Capital of Islamic Culture, the fact that Nakhchivan has earned the title of “Youth Capital” is a clear expression of respect for the city of Nakhchivan, its history, culture and level of development.

One of the most important areas in the Autonomous Republic in recent years is tourism. Extensive opportunities have been created in Nakhchivan for the development of all types of tourism, from mountain skiing to beach tourism, from religious pilgrimage to medical tourism, to rural tourism. The establishment of the Agbulag Rural Tourism and Recreation Zone has significantly increased the interest of tourists to our country. As a result of the work done, on average, more than 400,000 tourists come to the autonomous republic every year.

Ancient Nakhchivan, which is developing, modernizing and improving day by day, has become a double eye for the hated enemy. Because he was able to build and create in the autonomous republic with great love, but also protected it with determination and will. The army-building policy founded by the national leader in Nakhchivan is being successfully continued today. In addition to paying close attention to the comprehensive development of the autonomous republic, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly always paid attention to the geopolitical situation in the region. has substantially strengthened its military potential. Along with protecting the territory of the autonomous republic, the Special General Army also showed a real example of courage and patriotism in the Second Karabakh War. The tripartite statement signed on November 10 last year with the victory of Azerbaijan in the Great Patriotic War reflects the issue of connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Azerbaijan and the main part of Azerbaijan by land will play an exceptional role in the future development of our country by restoring communication links with Nakhchivan.

The successful implementation of the national leader’s development strategy by the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was possible due to his endless devotion to the ideas of Heydar Aliyev. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “Heydar Aliyev’s political line is the basis of the development of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Loyalty to the path of a great leader will ensure the successful implementation of the tasks ahead. As President Ilham Aliyev said: “The policy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev is the basis of our development. We are committed to this policy, we will not turn back from the path we have taken, we will always move forward. “

Today, the work of the FOUNDING LEADER of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, developed and thoroughly reconstructed, is the greatest contribution to present and future generations, a celebration of the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev. As the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, said: “Nakhchivan is developing successfully in every field, great attention is paid to every field. This makes me very happy. Because this is a celebration of Heydar Aliyev’s policy. “

Author: Mehriban SULTAN

Honored Journalist of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov