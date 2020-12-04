Nakhchivan commemorates martyrs of Patriotic War – PHOTO

Today, at 12:00, the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War was commemorated in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with a minute of silence.

The movement of pedestrians, cars and trains has been suspended, NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to commemorate the martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a minute of silence at 12:00 today. 2,783 servicemen of our Armed Forces were killed in the war.

The memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of the homeland will always live in our hearts.

May God have mercy on all our martyrs!