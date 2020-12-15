Nakhchivan respects sons who gave their lives for Motherland – PHOTO

During the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani army restored historical justice and liberated our occupied lands. Our brave sons from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic also fought heroically in battles. As the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “Nakhchivanis took an active part in the Second Karabakh War as citizens of all other regions … Along with servicemen from all regions, Nakhchivanis also showed great heroism and selflessness in the liberation of our lands.”

A ceremony to welcome our martyrs was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on December 14, NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, officers of the Turkish Armed Forces’ military attache’s office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and family members of the martyrs attended the event.

The bodies of our martyred servicemen Gadimov Guloglan Nureddin and Veliyev Vusal Islam wrapped in our tricolor flag were brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their hometowns and villages.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.