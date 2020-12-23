NAKHCHIVAN WELCOMES MARTYR – PHOTO

Our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “We are an independent state. An independent state must have its own power. The basis of this power is the people and the army that is part of it.” That army is strong and has patriotic and professional personnel. Today, consistent measures are being taken in our country, as well as in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the field of army building. The Azerbaijani Army has the most modern weapons and equipment, high combat capability and patriotic personnel. As a result, our army won a historic victory in the Patriotic War, which began in order to prevent enemy provocations. In this war, our brave sons from Nakhchivan rose to the peak of martyrdom, showing a true example of patriotism.

A ceremony to welcome our martyr was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on December 22, NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, officers of the Turkish Armed Forces’ military attache’s office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and family members of the martyr attended the event.

The body of our martyred serviceman Hamzayev Marhamad Rizvan, wrapped in our tricolour flag, was brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyr was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of our martyr.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the body of the martyr was passed in front of him.

The body of the martyr was sent to his native village.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the family members of the martyr and expressed his condolences.