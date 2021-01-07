Nakhchivan, which is the address of socio-economic progress, enriches the history of our country with worthy examples

The concept of development based on scientific principles, founded by our great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being successfully implemented today



The concept of development based on scientific principles, founded by our great leader Heydar Aliyev, is being successfully implemented in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic today. Despite certain difficulties caused by the blockade, as well as the pandemic that is raging in the world, economic security is ensured, and a strategic policy that ensures high living standards is consistently implemented. As a result of purposeful development of all spheres, today the autonomous republic has become a land that fully ensures its energy, food, military and information security. Nakhchivan, which used to import energy and food, is now known as a region that exports energy and food to foreign countries. Sustainable development of the real sector as the priority directions of the economy in the coming years, constant improvement of the existing structure of the processing industry in accordance with the requirements of the time, further increase of efficiency indicators will ensure its bright future.

The architect of the great victory, President of Azerbaijan, Muzaffar Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, addressed a very important and historic issue in the liberation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, paved the way. The construction of the railway line and highways from Zangilan to Nakhchivan will facilitate the implementation of transnational transport programs and projects in the autonomous republic, which will further increase the geostrategic importance of the ancient land, as well as great achievements in a number of important issues. All this is the result of the iron will of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief.



Nakhchivan respectfully welcomed its children who died for the Motherland

Today, every Azerbaijani is proud that during the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani Army restored historical justice and liberated our occupied lands. That army is victorious and strong, it has a victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, patriotic and professional staff. The historic victory was also another expression of the national spirit, the unity of the people and the leader. These factors are the basis of our historic victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Our brave sons from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic also fought heroically in the battles, showed great courage, sacrificed their lives to liberate our lands from occupation, rose to the peak of martyrdom and became veterans. This was possible due to the loyalty, high professionalism, determination and perseverance of the patriotic youth raised in the autonomous republic over the past years. This is a celebration of the successful youth and army building policy pursued in our autonomous republic.

Ceremonies to welcome our martyrs were held at Nakhchivan International Airport on December 7, 14, 22 and 28. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the events, and the memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence. The head of the autonomous republic paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire. Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed. The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their settlements and villages.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.

The socio-economic development achieved also covered the field of communications and new technologies.



The socio-economic development achieved in the autonomous republic has also covered the field of communications and new technologies.

In order to provide exemplary communication services to the population, specific tasks have been identified, automatic telephone exchanges have been replaced with new modern communication systems, and broadband, high-speed Internet and other modern telecommunications networks have been put into operation even in the most remote mountain villages. As of December, 70,585 subscribers use automatic telephone exchanges with a capacity of 95,128 subscribers in the autonomous republic. At the same time, 195 or 91% of the 214 automatic telephone exchanges in operation are based on new generation technologies. 39,203 subscribers are broadband Internet users. Today, the autonomous republic has a fully uninterrupted telecommunications system. Bilateral access to Nakhchivan’s international transavational fiber-optic highways has been provided. Large-scale telecommunication networks based on fiber-optic cable lines allow the organization of e-services in e-government, banking, finance, taxation, education, health and other areas. The Autonomous Republic now has four-way access to the global Internet, all settlements are provided with broadband fixed and 4th generation mobile internet services.



As a continuation of the complex measures taken, on December 8, a telecommunication system and a new Communication House were put into operation in Kangarli district. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly attended the event on this occasion. One of the most sought after areas is communication and postal services. Taking into account all this, the construction of a communication and postal network was started in the area when the district was established, and today the work has been successfully completed with the commissioning of a new House of Communications. In the past period, 52 specialists were trained in the region, 32 of them in communication and 20 in post offices. Training in this area is an important issue. Because today new technologies are applied in all areas. If they are not built and managed by local specialists, there will be some difficulties in the operation of these technologies in the future. Laying and connection of optical cables in the Autonomous Republic, installation of modern communication systems, application of new technologies are carried out by local specialists. This is a successful achievement and allows the facilities to be used for a long time.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished the staff success in their activities and gave instructions on the exemplary organization of communication and postal services, the effective use of the created conditions. Then the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly got acquainted with the conditions created in the building and launched the Kangarli region telecommunication system.

In Kangarli, the youngest district of the Autonomous Republic, all conditions have already been created to provide exemplary postal and communication services to residents. Both the construction and commissioning of the building and the construction of a new generation of telecommunications systems are a clear example of the care shown to the development of communications in the region. Today, people in all settlements of Kangarli region will use the most modern communication services. This is a clear proof of the value given to the human factor.



The memory of our national leader is always remembered with deep respect



Today, all the achievements in our country and our autonomous republic are based on the unshakable loyalty to the political line of our national leader Heydar Aliyev. Because the personality of Heydar Aliyev, the genius of Heydar Aliyev is the main factor underlying the successful development of independent Azerbaijan. The rich political heritage and state activity of our great leader is the past, present and future of independent Azerbaijan. If we look at the life of a genius, it is clear that this life served only one purpose: it is an independent and powerful Azerbaijan. Therefore, the years of our national leader’s leadership have entered our history as a period of national renaissance, national progress, national awakening and building an independent state.

The post-1990 stage of the activity of our National Leader, who accepted the salvation of the country from hardships as his historical mission, was dedicated to the glorious mission of salvation and construction. The place where this mission began is the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. The Great Leader lived and worked in Nakhchivan in 1990-1993, worked for the freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani people, and took historic steps to form the traditions of independent statehood.

Over time, as the years go by, we come to a greater understanding of the greatness of Heydar Aliyev’s personality. As the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “There is no alternative to Heydar Aliyev’s policy in Azerbaijan. This policy will live, and with it the people of Azerbaijan. Today, the reality that no one doubts is that the great Heydar Aliyev factor determines the true image and prospects of development not only of twentieth-century Azerbaijan, but also of twenty-first-century Azerbaijan.

On December 12, the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly laid flowers at the monument to the founder and architect of the independent Azerbaijani state, national leader Heydar Aliyev in the main square of Nakhchivan, and paid tribute to the memory of the great leader.



Babek region, created by the decision of a genius, is developing



Babek district, established in 1978 by the decision of a prominent statesman, has undergone a great development over the past period, the 30th anniversary was celebrated in 2008 and the 40th anniversary in 2018, and action plans for the anniversaries were prepared and implemented. The measures taken and the development achieved have laid the foundation for the transformation of Babek settlement into a city. Therefore, according to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On partial changes in the administrative division of Babek district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 12, 2020, Babek settlement was given the status of a city. Today, Babek is one of the modern cities of Azerbaijan. In the past, there was an administrative building and a small school, but today, thanks to the state care, new administrative buildings have been built and put into operation, including modern roads, a modern hospital, a kindergarten and schools, a communication house, offices and organizations. The 7, 5 and 2-storey residential buildings are an indicator of the welfare and settlement of the population. The commissioning of modern social facilities, complexes, residential buildings, which will increase the level of services provided to the population, once again shows that the “State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2019-2023” is successfully implemented in Babek region. Measures are being implemented.

Babek has already become an agro-industrial region. At present, 62 types of industrial products are produced here. The increase in the number of business entities and households in the region has made it necessary to sell the products, and a modern market complex has been built in Babek. The new market complex was put into operation on December 17. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly attended the event on this occasion.

“The city is created where there is development, reconstruction and infrastructure in the area to meet the requirements of the city,” he said. When Babeka was given the status of a city, it was decided to build a market complex and the area was chosen. Today, about 5,900 business entities operate in the Babek region. The new market complex has all the conditions for the sale of products produced by businesses, households, agricultural fairs. Residents will now be able to buy products produced in the region not at the markets of Nakhchivan, but at the market in Babek. The area selected for the construction of the complex also provides residents with easy access to it. The market complex will serve residents for many years. They will sell their products here and meet their daily needs. The market complex will also contribute to the creation of new jobs and employment.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked those who contributed to the construction of the complex, and gave instructions to give preference to the sale of household products in the market, to take into account the needs of the population, to organize fairs and to keep clean.

.

Attention is paid to the treatment of servicemen, as well as the restoration of their health



President Ilham Aliyev said: “The martyrs of the First Karabakh and Second Karabakh Wars will live forever in our hearts. May God heal all our wounded soldiers, may they recover soon and return to normal life, and we are doing and will do our best for their recovery. Even our wounded soldiers and officers, who are in the most difficult situation, should know that we will do our best to bring him back to normal life. We are indebted to them for this victory … ”.

The Autonomous Republic pays special attention to the treatment of servicemen who took part in the Great Patriotic War and were wounded, as well as the restoration of their health.

On December 19, the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly met with servicemen wounded in the Great Patriotic War and continuing their treatment at the Nakhchivan Garrison Military Hospital.

The head of the Autonomous Republic inquired about the health and nutrition of servicemen being treated at the hospital, talked to them and said he was proud of their bravery in the Great Patriotic War.

Gifts were presented to the wounded servicemen being treated at the hospital, and the sweets were given to the kitchen.

In 2020, new successes were achieved

Despite the negative effects of the pandemic in 2020 as a result of the successful implementation of Heydar Aliyev’s political line in the autonomous republic, the gross domestic product increased by 1.1 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to about 2 billion 908 million manat. Its volume per capita amounted to 6,310 manat, which is 1.8 percent more than in 2019. Production accounted for more than 59 percent of GDP. Over the past year, entrepreneurs were given loans worth 30.909 million manat, 119 new production and service areas were launched, 34 legal entities and 2,220 individuals were registered. As a result of the current level of development of entrepreneurship, today the autonomous republic produces 384 types of products, and the demand for 350 types of products is met entirely by local production.

There are great prospects for the development of industry in the autonomous republic. As a result of targeted measures, the volume of industrial output in the autonomous republic in 2020 increased to 1 billion 40 million 475 thousand manat. Products worth 68.245 million manat were produced in the public sector and 972.23 million manat in the private sector. Provision of producers with soft loans, improvement of equipment and fertilizer supply, modernization of irrigation systems and the formation of modern agrarian infrastructure, in turn, have increased the volume of agricultural production. For the harvest of 2020, 63,405 hectares were sown in the autonomous republic. Taking into account the strategic importance, grain was sown on 36,879 hectares of sown areas, 115,649 tons of crops were harvested. The logical result of the measures taken to develop agriculture is that in 2020, the autonomous republic produced more than 537 million manat of agricultural products, which is 4.6 percent more than the same period last year. The work done in recent years in the field of environmental protection has also created a basis for maintaining favorable environmental conditions in the autonomous republic. Last year, afforestation and reforestation works were carried out on 586 hectares, and about 404,000 trees and flower bushes were planted.

Last year, a building for the Dasta Radio-Television Transmission Station, administrative buildings of Sharur and Kangarli branches of Nakhchivanbank Open Joint-Stock Company, 6 villages and 6 service centers were opened in Ordubad district. Construction of “Youth Housing Complex” and 1 residential building in Nakhchivan, reconstruction of 9 residential buildings, construction of 1 residential building in Ordubad district, reconstruction of 1 residential building in Sharur district, 2 residential buildings in Julfa district have been completed. In the past period of 2020, a new 40-kilometer asphalt road was built in the autonomous republic, and the Julfa-Ordubad highway was reconstructed. The work done has increased the level of employment and created 943 new jobs in the autonomous republic. Nakhchivan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to 450 million 839 thousand US dollars. Exports accounted for 86 percent of trade transactions, or 387.54 million US dollars, resulting in a surplus.

These facts were brought to the attention of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the sixth convocation, who addressed the fourth session on December 30. First of all, the head of the Autonomous Republic said, “Every Azerbaijani must know and be ready that if all our efforts fail, we must liberate our occupied lands at all costs, at the cost of our lives and blood, the inviolability of Azerbaijan’s borders and territorial integrity. “Under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the path of the Great Leader, our army restored our territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, our lands were liberated and Azerbaijan won a great historical victory over the enemy.” There were those who lost their health and were killed in this victory. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished healing to the wounded in the Great Patriotic War, and the memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “Successful continuation of the political line of our national leader Heydar Aliyev in 2020 has maintained the dynamics of economic development in Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, systematic measures have been taken to improve the welfare of the population, create new jobs and provide employment. In the year of our departure, the Autonomous Republic has achieved economic stability and sustainable development on all parameters, and an increase in macroeconomic indicators has been observed as a result of the efficient use of available resources. The proper use of domestic potential, the launch of new production facilities has provided diversified development in the socio-economic sphere, created conditions for increasing employment and the successful implementation of social projects.

State-people-army union

The policy of solidarity and army building established by our Great Leader in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being successfully continued in our country today. Unity and solidarity not only ensure the sustainable development of our country, but also increase the strength of our army. As a result, under the leadership of Muzaffar Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our army won a historic victory in the Great Patriotic War. Meetings with soldiers and gifts on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which has become a symbol of the national unity of our people in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, are also important as another example of state-army-people’s unity.

On December 31 – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly visited the military unit. The head of the Autonomous Republic greeted the soldiers and congratulated them on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the path of the national leader, a state-people-army union has been formed in Azerbaijan. The result of this union was confirmed in the Second Karabakh War. At the call of the President, thousands of people appealed to the mobilization services and expressed their readiness to go to the front voluntarily. As a demonstration of the unity of the people and the army in the war, the people showed solidarity with our army, supported our army from the products grown on their own farms. The solidarity that began on December 16, 1991, brought victory to our country in the 44-day Patriotic War, and the Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation. Today, solidarity in our country is also an indicator of the development of our state and the patriotism of the people. The decision made in Nakhchivan 30 years ago has become a day of solidarity for all Azerbaijanis living in the world, and the victory achieved as a result of solidarity has become a victory for the Azerbaijanis of the world. Therefore, our unity and solidarity must be strengthened every year, everyone, regardless of where they work or serve, must strive for the development and progress of the country, and properly fulfill their responsibilities to protect our independence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished the soldiers and officers success in their service activities.

Hərbi hissəyə Sədərək rayonundakı yeni yaşayış binasında iki otaqlı xidməti mənzil verilib. Ali Məclisin Sədri yeni mənzilin açarı təqdim edib, hərbi hissədə xidmətin təşkili, şəxsi heyətin qidalanması və döyüş hazırlığının vəziyyəti ilə maraqlanıb. Gətirilmiş ərzaq məhsulları hərbi hissənin anbarına təhvil verilib, xidməti mənzillə təmin olunan ailəyə xalça hədiyyə edilib.

At the heart of the policy is the human factor

The successes of the past year give grounds to say once again that against the background of complex economic and humanitarian processes in the world, the autonomous republic has effective and transparent governance, long-term development strategy based on deep scientific forecasts, urgent and systematic measures in all areas. gave the results. The implementation of policies that serve sustainable modernization and social welfare, the construction of socio-economic infrastructure in accordance with modern requirements, the diversification of the economy has ensured development. The constant improvement of the living conditions of its residents, the creation of new jobs and the solution of other such issues once again confirm that the human factor is at the heart of the policy pursued. Every step taken by our state in this direction is welcomed by the residents and creates strong confidence. Confidence and trust, in turn, further strengthen the kinship and unshakable bond between the state and the citizen. As mentioned above, one of the reasons for the victory of our country in the Great Patriotic War is the unity of government and people, unshakable solidarity. As the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov noted in his speech at the fourth session of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Sixth Convocation: “Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic end 2020 as a year of great victory and triumph. We have more serious tasks ahead of us. Existing progress and stability must be maintained and further developed. As President Ilham Aliyev said, “We have won a victory, and this victory opens a new era for our country. This period will be a period of development, security and progress. ” I wish each of you success on this path. “

Author: Rauf Kangarli

Translator: Emin Gulmammdov