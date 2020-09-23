Nakhchivan will host “Beekeeping Products-Honey Festival”

“Beekeeping products – honey festival” will be held in “Nakhchivangala” Historical-Architectural Museum Complex in Nakhchivan. According to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the festival will be held on September 26 and 27 at the Nakhchivangala Historical and Architectural Museum Complex. At the festival, beekeepers-entrepreneurs from different regions of the autonomous republic will exhibit and sell the products of their farms. The guests will also be treated to beautiful musical numbers performed by masters of art, and decorative stands displaying beekeeping products. The festival will organize a competition for the best bee products in the honey category and the winners will be awarded diplomas.