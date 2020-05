The 97th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev has been marked in Nakhchivan. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov put flowers at the statue of the national leader in the center of Nakhchivan.

Vasif Talibov then visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum to view exhibits highighting the national leader`s lifetime and career.