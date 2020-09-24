New ambulances provided to Nakhchivan

At the Republican Olympic Center, the Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance presented ambulances to the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on behalf of the President.

According to the information from Agency to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM ,speaking about the reforms carried out by the state in the development of healthcare, Chairman of the Agency Zaur Aliyev said that the development of this sector has always been in the focus of President Ilham Aliyev: “In accordance with the instructions of the President, the Agency new ambulances were brought. The first batch of newly ordered ambulances was delivered in July this year, and the next batch in September. Ambulance-Perinatal, which meets the new, modern standards, brought to the country among ambulances, is an innovation in the country’s health care.

Then, the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic received from the Chairman of the Board of the Agency 7 ambulances, including 5 simple and 2 ambulances, assembled on the basis of Mercedes Sprinter 316 cars.

According to the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Sabuhi Mammadov, as a result of the purposeful policy pursued by the President in the field of health, today the Republic of Azerbaijan is fighting the coronavirus pandemic at a high level. The Prime Minister said that the ambulances provided to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are an additional contribution to the work carried out in the field of health in the autonomous republic: “We appreciate it and express our gratitude to the President and the First Vice President.”

It should be noted that in 2020, the Agency will build 26 ambulances assembled in the Republic of Turkey on the basis of a German-made “Mercedes Sprinter 416”, 42 ambulances assembled on the basis of a “Mercedes Sprinter 316”, made in Turkey. 10 “Ford Transit” simple and 22 resuscitation vehicles were purchased from “Ganja Automobile Plant” Production Association, as well as 84 “Fiat Doblo” ambulances were purchased from “Autouniversal” Limited Liability Company.







