New lands were put into cultivation in Shahbuz district, the electricity system of three villages has been renewed – PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “We have large plots of land that are not yet in circulation. Reclamation measures and infrastructure projects must be implemented there so that we can put tens of thousands of hectares of new land into circulation.”

Reconstruction of amelioration and irrigation systems in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic makes an important contribution to the development of the agricultural sector. Every year, a series of measures are taken in this direction, advanced irrigation networks and pumping stations are built, and lands that have not been planted for many years are included in the crop rotation. These measures are aimed not only at producing abundant products, but also at providing employment.

A new pumping station was built in Kulus village of Shahbuz region, electrical systems of Shahbuzkend, Kulus and Kechili villages were renewed.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on April 22, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the work done in the electrical systems of Shahbuzkend, Kulus and Kechili villages.

Chief of the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Namig Pashayev said that a 12.2-kilometer-long 35-kilovolt power line was laid to provide Kulus, Kechili, Shahbuzkend villages and the newly built pumping station with stable and uninterrupted electricity. For this purpose, the necessary expansion work was carried out at the 35/10 kilowatt “Shahbuz” s / s, a 35/10 kilovolt transformer with a capacity of 2500 kVA and a 10/6 kilovolt transformer with a capacity of 1600 kVA near the pumping station were installed in Kulus village.

It was noted that 84 35-kilovolt galvanic metal supports, 36.6 kilometers long, 43.5 tons of Pyogen steel-aluminum wire and 1,700 meters of security cable were laid for the construction of the power line. Also, 1 10 / 0.4 kilovolt special consumption transformer with a capacity of 63 KVA, 35, 10 and 6 kilovolt switching switches were installed.

Reconstruction of power facilities in Shahbuzkend, Kulus and Kechili villages will allow better transmission of electricity in settlements.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov thanked those who contributed to the construction of the substation and said: “There have always been problems with the supply of electricity to these area”. Therefore, it was decided to reconstruct the electrical systems of the villages and build a new line. The new power line has improved the electricity supply to three villages and provided water to 340 hectares of land that has not been planted in the area for many years.

“In the past, when houses were built in Kechili village during the landslide, there was not enough electricity to operate the welding machine” he said.