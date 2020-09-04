New machinery and equipment presented to the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

The election of our national leader Heydar Aliyev as the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on September 3, 1991 laid the foundation for the salvation of Azerbaijan. The measures taken by the genius at that time were calculated for the current development and progress of our country.At present, the achievements in all areas of the economy in the autonomous republic, especially energy security, are the results of the far-sighted policy of the great leader.Over the past 25 years, the electricity infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been built at the level of modern requirements, the efficient use of alternative and renewable energy sources, the commissioning of solar and hydropower plants has increased the share of this sector in annual energy demand.

NAKHCIVANTODAY.COM reports that on September 3, the day when national leader Heydar Aliyev was elected as the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, new machinery and equipment were presented to the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov thanked those who contributed to the delivery of new machinery and equipment to the autonomous republic and also to the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in our country.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly reviewed the new machinery and equipment and gave relevant instructions.