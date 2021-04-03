New orchard was built in Nakhchivan – PHOTO

Protection of the ecological environment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic serves to ensure healthy living conditions for people. For this reason, landscaping measures are being continued, the area of green areas is being expanded, and the environment is being protected. Landscaping activities that instill in people a sense of care for nature, especially community work, also stimulate the development of fruit growing, an important branch of agriculture.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the first subbotnik of the spring season was held in the autonomous republic on April 3.

The staffs of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources took part in the community work around Lake Uzunoba. The participants planted 1,600 different fruit and grape seedlings on an area of 7 hectares, and provided agro-technical services.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov took part in the community work and planted fruit seedlings.

It was reported that during the spring sowing campaign this year, orchards and vineyards will be planted on more than 231 hectares in the autonomous republic, landscaping and restoration plantings will be carried out, seedling production will be established and seed sowing will be carried out. More than 120,000 different fruit and forest seedlings and 1,300 kilograms of seeds will be used during the planting.

On the same day, new orchards and green belts were planted on 20 hectares in all regions of the autonomous republic, and more than 12,000 seedlings were planted. Restoration plantings were carried out on 9 hectares.



