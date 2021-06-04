New residential building will serve the comfort of residents – PHOTO

The commissioning of new residential buildings in the Autonomous Republic is an indicator of increasing settlement and improving the social housing conditions of young people.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, a new residential building was commissioned in Sharur on June 3.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the conditions created in the building.

It was reported that the construction of a new residential building with a total area of 6,300 square meters began in April 2019. There are 40 apartments in the 6-storey building with a basement. 10 of them have two rooms with a total area of 75 square meters, 20 have three rooms with a total area of 95 and 102 square meters, and 10 have four rooms with a total area of 120 square meters. Apartments provided with modern utilities will be heated by individual heating systems. The building, which consists of 2 entrances, has a centralized antenna system and 2 elevators.

The service center, located in the basement of the apartment building, will have a women’s beauty salon, barbershop, tailor, household, grocery and household goods stores. Extensive landscaping work has been carried out in the yard of the building.





Translator: Emin Gulmammadov