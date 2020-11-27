New social facilities commissioned in Julfa district – PHOTO

The strategy of rapid socio-economic development defined by our national leader Heydar Aliyev also covered the Julfa region, the gateway to the East of Nakhchivan. The complex construction work carried out, the created modern infrastructure, comfortable working and service conditions provided the prosperous life of the residents of Julfa district, which is 90 years old. This year, complex construction work has been carried out in the region.

Comprehensive service conditions have been created for the Julfa District State Fire Safety Department

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports, on November 26, a new service complex of the Julfa District State Fire Safety Department was put into operation and cars were presented.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Lieutenant General Shami Abdullayev, reported to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

It was reported that a two-storey office building, 4 garages, spare parts and warehouses were reconstructed. There is a 90-cubic-meter underground reserve reservoir and an 18-meter-high training tower in the area. After the reconstruction, the department was provided with 4 firefighters and 1 service car, 46 sets of uniforms for firefighters and rescuers.

The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Lieutenant General Shami Abdullayev, said: “Consistent measures have been taken in the Autonomous Republic to maintain positive dynamics on key economic indicators, continue socio-economic reforms, especially to protect the welfare of the population and combat the pandemic.” Over 25 million square meters have been disinfected in the autonomous republic this year. Over the past period, the material and technical base of the structural units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been strengthened, the social and living conditions of personnel have been improved, and the application of new technologies has improved the work process. As a result of the care of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, in 2008 the State Fire Safety Department and Nakhchivan city department, in 2009-2014 Kangarli, Shahbuz, Ordubad, Sharur, Babek and Sadarak administrative buildings and technical garages for Julfa district fire safety departments. staring Improving the living conditions of the staff was also taken into account. In 2017, a 7-storey, 48-apartment residential building was built and put into operation in Nakhchivan for the families of officers. Shami Abdullayev thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the attention and care.

Chief of the State Fire Control Department of Julfa District, Captain of the Internal Service Matin Muradli thanked on behalf of the staff for the created conditions and said that we will continue to organize our service in accordance with the requirements of the day and try to fulfill our duties.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “Today, new working and service conditions have been created for the Julfa District State Fire Safety Department, the administrative building has been reconstructed and new cars are presented.” The work carried out serves to protect and prevent the population and state property from fires and other incidents in a timely manner. Julfa district consists of one city and 22 villages. More than 47,000 people live in the district, there are about 12,000 farms. There are more than 270 business entities, gas stations, oil depots. The measures taken will make it possible to prevent damage to both the state and the population in a timely manner. As our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “It is easier to prevent an event than to eliminate its consequences after it happens.” These ideas should be a slogan for the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and become their daily activity.

“The conditions created for the Julfa District State Fire Safety Department allow it to properly perform its collective duties,” he said, adding that the main task is to protect public and private property. There, the state is strengthened, private farms are developed, where both state and private property are protected and damage to people is prevented in a timely manner. There have been no serious problems in the area in recent years. This is the result of the department’s activities. After the establishment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Autonomous Republic, a new infrastructure has been created in this area every year. Today, the last State Fire Safety Department is built in accordance with modern standards in Julfa district and put into use by personnel. State funds were spent to carry out this work. Therefore, the team must perform its duties properly. The fulfillment of the tasks is stability, comfortable living of the people and development of the country.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have used the conditions created for them over the past years. The incidents were intervened in a timely manner and preventive measures were taken. This is especially true during the winter months. The territory of the autonomous republic is completely gasified. Sometimes opportunists bring cheap, substandard ovens from other countries and sell them to the public. These were prevented in time and gave good results. The events that have taken place in this area in recent years have been completely eliminated. All this was due to the proper organization of the service. The staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations also took an active part in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, which is a problem facing the world. Today, the Autonomous Republic has the lowest epidemic rate in Azerbaijan. The reason for this is the continuous disinfection measures carried out in the autonomous republic as a result of the joint efforts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly thanked the staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, wished them success in their activities and instructed them to use the created conditions at the appropriate level.

Then there was a review of new cars.

It was noted that four modern IVECO and Kamaz fire trucks, a Niva operational car and a 30-meter-long staircase assembled on the basis of a Zil-131 car were presented to the Julfa District State Fire Safety Department. The staircase is designed for firefighting and rescue operations in high-rise buildings.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to establish voluntary fire brigades and continue the organization of courses.