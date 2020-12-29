New “Youth Campus” residential complex commissioned in Nakhchivan – PHOTO

Caring for the youth is the care for future

Today, the care of youth in Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is the main direction of state policy. Based on the words of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, “Seriously dealing with the youth means thinking about the future of Azerbaijan, working for the future,” special attention is paid to the comprehensive development and social security of young people. One of the important directions of the state youth policy is to improve the housing conditions of young people.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that a new “Youth Campus” residential complex was put into operation in Nakhchivan on December 29.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

Vugar Abbasov, director of the Union of Commercial Companies “Cahan Holding”, said that the socio-economic development of the autonomous republic has created conditions for ensuring the comfort of the population in all areas. Improving the living conditions of the population plays an important role in the construction work. Every year new residential buildings are built, existing buildings are reconstructed and put into operation. Cahan Holding Union of Commercial Companies is also closely involved in the socio-economic development of the autonomous republic with its projects, taking advantage of the created conditions. One of such projects is the “Youth Campus” residential complex, which was commissioned today. The Entrepreneurship Support Fund has allocated a loan of 3 million manat for the project. The conditions created for entrepreneurs and the care provided have allowed the successful implementation of this project. Vugar Abbasov expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff of the Union of Commercial Companies “Cahan Holding” for the created conditions.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated the residents on the commissioning of the “Youth Campus” residential complex and said: “The residential complex, which was founded in June 2019, is being commissioned today. The Autonomous Republic has a population of about 462,000, of which more than 142,000, or 31 percent, are young people. Therefore, measures are being taken in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the field of education and employment of young people, comprehensive conditions are being created for them to work in public and private enterprises, residential complexes are being built and put into operation to provide them with housing. In recent years, 21 residential buildings with a total number of about 900 apartments have been built and put into operation in Nakhchivan, and conditions have been created for young people to own apartments with mortgage loans. This work is being carried out in all regional centers of the autonomous republic, new residential buildings are being built, young people are getting apartments with mortgage loans. There are 132 apartments in 6 buildings in the “Youth Campus” residential complex. 102 of these apartments were sold on mortgage loans. The new town, which will be founded today, will also meet the housing needs of young people in the future. All this is an example of the state’s care for its citizens, young people with a future, as well as state-people unity.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: Mortgage loans are issued to young people who successfully operate in public and private institutions, as well as in other areas, and contribute to the development of the country. About 10 new jobs have been created in the residential complex, where young people will also work. The successful continuation of the policy of our national leader Heydar Aliyev in our country is bearing fruit. The residential complex commissioned today is also an indicator of development, stability and a prosperous lifestyle in our country. These are important factors. Because there are countries where no measures are taken for young people to own housing. Therefore, in response to this care, every young person must properly organize their activities in the field in which they work, and contribute to the sustainable development of our country.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked those who contributed to the construction of the complex and the organizers, presented orders to young people who bought apartments in the residential complex at the expense of loans from the Nakhchivan Mortgage Fund, and wished them a comfortable and prosperous life.

Ulviya Taharova, who was provided with an apartment, thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for the care and said: “Young people in the Autonomous Republic are covered with comprehensive care. Their housing is also in focus. Apartments in the new residential complex are given to young families through preferential mortgages. This is another expression of the value placed on the human factor. On behalf of all the families who own apartments in the Youth Campus, we are grateful for the care provided. “

Then gifts were presented to those who contributed to the construction of the complex.

During the inspection, it was noted that the town with a total area of 28,752 square meters has 6 buildings, including 2 seven-storey and 4 five-storey. The buildings have a total of 132 apartments, including 80 two-room apartments with an area of 69-84 square meters and 52 three-room apartments with an area of 84-88 square meters. A 40-seat parking lot has been built on the territory of the town. A shop has been opened here, as well as passenger and freight elevators have been installed in each of the buildings.

A fiber-optic line has been laid in the complex, a water reservoir and 4 water pumps for fire protection, as well as a video surveillance system, a 630-kilovolt-transformer and a 50-kilovolt-generator have been installed. The area has been landscaped, a modern lighting and irrigation system has been installed, and a children’s amusement park has been established.