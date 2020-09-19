Oktay Gurbanov awarded – ORDER

On September 18, the chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on awarding Oktay Gurbanov with the badge “For services to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order is:

“Led by paragraph 21 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

Awarding Oktay Gurbanov Aftandil with the badge “For services to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” for his effective activity in the development of the banking system in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It should be noted that Oktay Gurbanov is the head of the Nakhchivan branch of Kapital Bank.