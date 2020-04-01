One protects from corona virus and the other look for bread in Erevan

Recently most of Armenia inhabitants’ life has changed very sharply, but one woman ‘s life in our cadre has stayed the same way.

NakhchivanToday.com reports that, sharpen emergency situation mode( according to this mode people only are allowed to go out from home when there is necessity for it) perhaps freeze Erevan.

One or two people can be seem in the streets. Though beggars and people who look for food in garbage are not that less. Reporter of Sputnik armenia publicity took a cadre and there are against people to each other on that cadre. Young lady with protector mask hurriedly walking on the street, and one women at that time search food in trash. What can she do? She wants to food, doesn’t she?