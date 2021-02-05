Ordubad Juma Mosque is restored

Our religious and cultural values are taken care of in the Autonomous Republic, shrines and ancient mosques are restored. The ancient Juma Mosque in Ordubad is also being restored.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on February 5, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the restoration of the ancient Juma Mosque in Ordubad.

It was reported that the architectural appearance of the mosque reflects the main features of the monuments of the XVII-XVIII centuries. National architectural elements are used during the restoration.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to continue the restoration work at the mosque from March.