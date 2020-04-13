OSCE PA: Elections in Nargono-Karabakh are illegal

“Even as the fight against the current coronavirus pandemic continues, a number of conflicts continue in the OSCE area.”

Nakhcivantoday.com reports that this said in a statement issued by the parliamentary assembly of OSCE.

The statement also expressed support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterre’s call for a global ceasefire.

At a time when the world is struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, armed conflict is the last thing we need, which will complicate efforts in this direction. The OSCE region is affected by conflicts in the South Caucasus, eastern Ukraine and elsewhere. I call on all parties to comply with the UN ceasefire call so that we can mobilize in the joint fight against Jovid-19 today. “, The chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Giorgi Tsereteli, said.

The head of the organization also stressed that the recent “elections” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and Abkhazia were “illegal and could create an additional threat to public health.”

It should be noted that the “election” game held on March 31st in the Azerbaijanian lands occupied by Armenia was not recognized by the international community and was strongly condemned.