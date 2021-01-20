Our history of heroism and honor – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on January 20, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov arrived at the Alley of Martyrs in Nakhchivan to commemorate the victims of the Bloody January tragedy.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly laid a wreath at the Mother’s Monument in the alley and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Then the National Anthem was played.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly visited the graves of martyrs and laid flowers at the monument to the martyred soldiers of the brotherly Turkish army who helped Nakhchivan in the fight against the Armenian Dashnaks in 1918-1920.

Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Nakhchivan City Executive Power, ministries, committees, services, companies and head offices, enterprises and organizations, universities and military units also paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

The tragedy of January 20 is the most glorious page in the history of our struggle for independence, our history of pride and honor. Those who were martyred for the sake of the homeland and independence rise to the highest peak of human morality. On the night of January 19-20, 1990, Soviet troops and special forces stormed the civilian population of Baku, killing, injuring and missing hundreds of people. During the tragedy, 147 Azerbaijani citizens were killed, 744 people were injured.

The main purpose of this bloody event was to break the will of the Azerbaijani people fighting for freedom and sovereignty, to crush the people’s desire for independence. Our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “On January 20, the freedom-loving, patriotic people of Azerbaijan protested against the injustice done to our people, the failure of the Armenian armed forces to invade Azerbaijani lands and to achieve national liberation. In order to suffocate and crush them, the troops of the Soviet Union, units of the Soviet army invaded our country. But our heroic sons sacrificed themselves and paved the way for the national freedom of the Azerbaijani people, for the independence of Azerbaijan.

On January 21, our national leader visited the permanent representation of Azerbaijan in Moscow to protest against the bloody crime committed against our people for the first time, and demanded that the perpetrators of the tragedy be brought to justice. Despite the strict control of the leadership of the Soviet Empire at that time, this courageous step and resolute position of our great leader further strengthened the determination of the Azerbaijani people to fight for national liberation.

The bloody January tragedy was not only an attempt to prevent the desire of the Azerbaijani people for freedom, but also an act of terrorism that served to implement the policy of Armenian aggression. The Armenian attacks on Nakhchivan a few days before the tragedy confirm this. On January 18, 1990, the village of Karki was occupied by Armenians with the help of the 7th Army of the USSR Ministry of Defense. On January 19, 1990, the Supreme Soviet of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic adopted a historic decision “On the socio-political situation in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic” due to the threat to the territorial integrity of the Autonomous Republic and the lives of its citizens. According to this decision, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic left the Soviet empire. On January 20, 1990, eight hours before the events of Bloody January, attacks on Sadaray by Armenian armed groups began, thus writing the first bloody page of the January 20 tragedy.

Heydar Aliyev’s personality, Heydar Aliyev’s genius is the main factor underlying the successful development of independent Azerbaijan. The post-1990 stage of our national leader’s activity on behalf of Azerbaijan, which considers the salvation of the country from hardships as its historical mission, is a period of glorious salvation and construction. The place where this mission began is the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. The great leader lived and worked in Nakhchivan in 1990-1993, worked for the freedom and independence of the Azerbaijani people, and took historic steps to form the traditions of independent statehood. Thanks to the far-sighted policy of the genius, the words “Soviet, socialist” were removed from the name of the autonomous republic, the tricolor flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was adopted as the state flag, the ancient land of Nakhchivan was protected from Armenian aggression and our independent statehood was laid.

For the first time, our great leader Heydar Aliyev gave a political assessment to the January 20 tragedy in Nakhchivan. Under the leadership of the genius, the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic adopted a Resolution dated November 21, 1990 “On political assessment of the events in Baku in January 1990”, which marked January 20 as the “National Day of Mourning” in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. On January 13, 1992, another historic step was taken, the “Statement of the Presidium of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in connection with the Baku tragedy in January 1990.”

Today, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, always focuses on perpetuating the memory of the martyrs of January 20, glorifying their names, as well as strengthening the social protection of their families, and important measures are being taken in this direction. The growing economic, political and military power of the Azerbaijani state, the fact that our voice is heard from international tribunes, guarantees that our people will not be tested by tragedies and genocides again.

Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, our army liberated our lands from occupation in the 44-day war, the blood of our martyrs did not remain on the ground, Azerbaijan won a great historical victory. As the President said: “The people of Azerbaijan have shown their greatness, their high moral spirit. The cause of this victory is the Azerbaijani people. We have fulfilled our historical mission by showing unity, will, determination and national spirit. “

Our historic victory is the highest expression of respect for the spirit of our independent and powerful Azerbaijani martyrs. January 20 is the beginning of our heroic history. As long as Azerbaijan exists, the memory of our martyrs will live forever.

On the same day, at 12:00, the memory of the martyrs was commemorated in the autonomous republic with a minute of silence.

Events dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the January 20 tragedy were also held in the regional centers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.