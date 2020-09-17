Our national music is kept alive and promoted in Nakhchivan- PHOTO

Some see it as a gift from God, others as an extraordinary force that conquers the human heart, and still others as a miracle that has a profound effect on the human spirit and the inner world in general. Yes, music is an integral part of our lives, a companion of our happy, proud and sad moments …

When we listen to music, we feel like we are in an endless world. Classical music affects our heart, cheerful, rhythmic music, jazz, rock and pop music affect our soul. There is no good or bad music, everyone has a different taste in music. There are many examples of music that nurture artistic taste, elevate a person’s spirituality and enrich his inner world. Music, as a psychological force, also helps in the treatment of some diseases in medicine. Music is also a universal tool that unites peoples and provides their mutual understanding. Our national leader Heydar Aliyev said that every nation has its own musical culture. Nothing connects people as much as song and music. No means can replace the role of art and culture in the development of human morality.

Our native country, Azerbaijan, has a rich musical art and culture with a centuries-old history of development. We clearly see the high level of development of ancient and medieval music culture and performance in the paintings of Gobustan and Gamigaya, in “Kitabi-Dada Gorgud”, in the works of Nizami, Fuzuli, in the treatises of well-known scholars such as Safiaddin Urmavi, Abdulgadir Maragayi, Mir Mohsun Navvab. Today, Azerbaijani mugam attracts the attention of world musicologists and art lovers, and it is no coincidence that it has been declared a masterpiece of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

In our autonomous republic, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan, comprehensive state care is provided for the development of our national music, and our musical traditions are kept alive and promoted. Concerts are regularly held in our country on significant and festive days, as well as for the effective organization of people’s leisure time. During the current pandemic, online concert programs were organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. For example, online concerts of members of the Ashugs Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, “Mugam Studio” of the Nakhchivan State Philharmonic, Song and Dance Ensemble, Folk Instruments Orchestra, “Mugam Trio”, “String Quartet”, soloist of the Philharmonic, young vocalist Ilkin Abdullayev solo concert of Nakhchivan State Philharmonic Variety Orchestra dedicated to May 28 – Republic Day, online solo concerts of Nakhchivan State Philharmonic soloists dedicated to the 100th anniversary of composer Mammad Mammadov, Nakhchivan State Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra , 97th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev an online concert dedicated to the anniversary of the 20th anniversary of independence of Azerbaijan and others. The live broadcast of online concert programs on Nakhchivan State Television, the ministry’s YouTube channel and social network accounts was watched with interest not only in Nakhchivan, but also in other parts of the country. The folk songs, classifications and examples from the works of Azerbaijani composers performed here are a practical contribution to the promotion of our national music and the effective organization of people’s leisure time.

Guntach SHAHMAMMADLİ

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov