Our servicemen who fought in the war returned to Nakhchivan

A group of servicemen of the Special Forces, who took part in the Great Patriotic War and successfully completed combat missions, returned to Nakhchivan.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, hundreds of residents escorted the heroic sons of the Motherland from Sadarak checkpoint, waving our tricolor flag, chanting slogans about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the heroism of our heroic warriors.

It should be noted that the servicemen of the Nakhchivan Special General Army took an active part in the Azerbaijani Patriotic War, which lasted from September 27 to November 10 and resulted in the victory of our victorious army. They were distinguished by their great courage and heroism.