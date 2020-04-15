“Pashinyan proved once again that he is just thinking of his own interests.” Said Armenian political scientist

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has once again proved that he is only interested in his own interests and is devoid of state thinking.”

NakhchivanToday.com reports that, Armenian political scientist Qaqik Hambaryan wrote this on his own ‘facebook’ page.

According to his words during the 4-hour press conference, referring to the developments in the field of civil aviation, the Armenian Prime Minister said that Armenian-registered planes were involved in illegal activities such as arms sales in African countries, most likely due to corrupt circles in Armenia.

“I wonder if Pasinyan does not understand how dangerous his statements are and what consequences his words may have for Armenia? The dream of Azerbaijan and Turkey has come true. Armenia has a Prime Minister like Pasinyan. “ Hambaryan informed so.