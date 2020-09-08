Pashinya’s useless and fake patriotic show



Armenian Prime Minister’s wife Hakobyan prepares Armenian women to attack Azerbaijani civilians

Problems in the process of building the army in Armenia increase public dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Nicole Pashkina. The number of staff losses is growing. The Armenian leadership, which has a serious problem in staffing the armed forces with the required number of personnel, wants to recruit Armenians living abroad and create volunteer groups as a solition of the situation.

Therefore, there is an intention to implement a format called “people’s army” in the occupying country, and the Armenians are already adapting the legal framework to it. The new law raises the issue of recruiting volunteers to the army and thinks that in this way it is possible to strengthen the army of the occupying Armenia.

Nicole Pashinyan symbolically sent his wife Anna Hakobyan to the fronlines to give a strong start to the campaign to mobilize citizens and show the people that she did not spare anything for the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Anna Hakobyan is the first to join the group of volunteers, in fact she is the first to lead the group of volunteers by firing on the battlefields and villages inhabited by civilians in Azerbaijan. It also means that if the prime minister is forced to send women to war,then he does not have much hope for men.

The Italian news portal “Eurasianews” published an article with title “Akopian prepares Armenian women to attack civilian Azerbaijanis” in connection with the provocations carried out by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan this time by the wife of Prime Minister Nicole Pashkina. It is noted that despite the recent July events, despite the absence of special violence on the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the line of contact between the troops of the two countries, there are concerns about the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is reported that Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashkina, who has been known in the media for economic and financial plots with her husband in recent months, introduced herself as a peace activist in the region in 2018 and invited Azerbaijani women to join the “Women for Peace campaign”.

But just a year and a half later, it was reported that Anna Hakobyan and her “peace-loving women” were taking part in military exercises in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. also calls for the use of weapons to defend Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pictures taken from the training grounds prove the essence of both Pashkina’s revolutionary dictatorship and Armenia’s military aggression. If women in Armenia are also preparing for war, how can we believe that this country wants peace?

Elchin Jafarov

“Azerbaijan” newspaper