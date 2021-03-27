PHOTO REPORT from Duzdag, which plays an invaluable role in the treatment of diseases of the lung and bronchial system

The number of people suffering from upper respiratory tract, lung diseases and allergies is increasing every year in different countries of the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the application of effective treatments for pulmonary malformations is becoming increasingly important. Because it is already known to science that the coronavirus develops more rapidly in people with lung diseases, causing complications. Therefore, today it is important for each of us to pay more attention to our health, as well as to strictly follow the rules of hygiene.

The most beautiful place for the treatment of lung diseases is the Duzdag Physiotherapy Center in Nakhchivan. It should be noted that in accordance with the instructions and instructions of our national leader Heydar Aliyev on the use of industrially produced Nakhchivan salt in medicine since 1927, a hospital was established on the basis of salt culture in the 70s of the last century. Duzdag salt has been used in the treatment of diseases of the pulmonary and bronchial system. Today, the center, which is visited by hundreds of people, has significantly expanded its activities thanks to the care of our state. The health center, which has been repaired several times on the instructions of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, has given a great impetus to the development of medical tourism.

The underground department of the Duzdag Physiotherapy Center, located at an altitude of 1173 meters above sea level, is 300 meters from the entrance and 110 meters deep. The temperature in all seasons varies between 18-20 degrees and relative humidity between 24-50 percent. The center treats bronchial asthma, chronic bronchitis, bronchitis, pre-asthmatic condition, pollinosis, chronic bronchitis with asthmatic component and allergic rhinitis.

Taking into account the medical significance of Duzdag Physiotherapy Center and its role in the development of health tourism, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic signed an order on May 16, 2019 “On holding the 40th anniversary of Duzdag Physiotherapy Center”.

The large-scale landscaping and construction work carried out in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic also covered this unique health center, and the administrative building of the Duzdag Physiotherapy Center was put into operation on November 20 last year. As a result of the created conditions, the number of people applying to the company has increased in recent years.

NAKHCHİVANTODAY.COM presents a photo report prepared in the center.