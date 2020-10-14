President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated three villages of Fuzuli district, five villages of Khojavand district

The courageous Azerbaijani Army has liberated Garadaghli, Khatunbulag, Garakollu villages of Fuzuli district, Bulutan, Malikjanli, Kamartuk, Taka and Taghaser villages of Khojavand district. Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Nakhchivantoday.com reports.