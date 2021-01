President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva went to the liberated city of Shusha.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, Aliyeva shared a video on her official Instagram page.

“We left early in the morning; the direction is Shusha,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKDc8f-grWx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again