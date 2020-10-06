President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions

“The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions. The successful operation of our heroic army continues. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Nakhchivantoday.com reports.
Check Also
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenians are today hopeless and desperate on the battlefield
“Armenians are today left hopeless and helpless on the battlefield,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, …