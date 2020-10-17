Saturday , 17 October 2020
Naxcivan

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Fuzuli city and several villages of the district were liberated from the occupiers

“Following residential settlements of Fuzuli district have today been liberated from the occupiers: Gochahmadli village, Chiman village, Juvarli village, Pirahmadli village, Musabayli village, Ishigli village, Dadali village and the city of Fuzuli.

Fuzuli city was liberated from the occupiers. Fuzuli is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation, Nakhchivantoday.com reports.

