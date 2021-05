President Ilham Aliyev visited the graves of martyrs of the Great Patriotic War in the Nakhchivan city cemetery

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited the graves of martyrs of the Great Patriotic War in the Nakhchivan city cemetery.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the head of state laid a bunch of flowers at the graves.

President Ilham Aliyev also laid a a bunch of flowers at the grave of his grandfather Alirza Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.