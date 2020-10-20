President Ilham Aliyev: Zangilan city and 6 villages of the district, 18 villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavand districts liberated

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the names of liberated residential settlements in his address to the nation on October 20.

Nakhchivantoday.com reports that the head of state noted that the following residential settlements were liberated from occupation:

Fuzuli district: Dordchinar, Kurdlar, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Garghabazar, Ashaghi Veysalli, Yukhari Aybasanli villages.

Jabrayil district: Sarafsha, Hasangaydi, Fughanli, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli villages.

Khojavand district: Aghjakand, Mulkudara, Dashbashi, Gunashli (previosly Norashen), Vang. I give a new Azerbaijani name to this village. Hereinafter, Vang village should be renamed to Chinarli village. Blessed be the name.

Zangilan district: Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, Mughanli villages and Zangilan city! Zangilan is ours! Karabakh is ours!