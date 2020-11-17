President: Liberation of Shusha to take special place in world military history

“The liberation of Shusha has shown our strength. It demonstrated the professionalism of our army, the courage, and heroism of our servicemen,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his visit to the liberated territories.

“The return of Shusha required outstanding professionalism and courage. I am confident that this operation will have a special place in world military history because our brave soldiers crossed the mountains, forests, and paths and freed our land only with light weapons. The liberation of Shusha is our glorious victory,” the head of state emphasized.