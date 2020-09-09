Preventive measures against pandemic have been taken in Nakhchivan

Yesterday another preventive measure against pandemic was taken in Nakhchivan .The main streets and roads of Nakhchivan are Heydar Aliyev and Ataturk avenues, the main roads of Aliabad settlement, Chanlibel, Khatai, Atabeylar, Alinja and Babek neighborhoods, Aziz Aliyev, Azerbaijan, Peshawari, Istiglal, Nizami, Idris Mammadov, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Islam Safarli and Aligulu Gamkusar In general, 2 million 100 thousand m2 area was disinfected, including the main roads and sidewalks, catering facilities of higher, secondary and general education institutions.

5 fire trucks with special equipment, 2 special disinfection trucks of the State Veterinary Service and in total 39 personnel were involved in the disinfection measures.

The entrances, surroundings and basements of 33 public buildings were disinfected with 0.5% formalin solution with the involvement of special purposed disinfection vehicles and disinfection teams of the State Veterinary Service.

Along with the city of Nakhchivan, disinfection works are being carried out intensively in other regions and cities of the autonomous republic within the framework of these measures.





