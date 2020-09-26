Prosecutor General, Military Prosecutor visit military units in frontline zone

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, the Military Prosecutor Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Veliyev, and the Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev have visited military units stationed in the frontline zone.

First, the memorial “In memory of those who died in April Battles” was visited, flowers were laid to it, and the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity was honored.

During meetings with military personnel, discussions were held on the further improvement of the level of combat readiness and moral-psychological state of military personnel, the importance of building relationships in military collectives under the requirements provided for by legislation and the army regulations, educating service members in the spirit of patriotism, strengthening military discipline and the rule of law, as well as regarding other issues.

The military personnel was once again informed of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s tasks. The high achievements in the development of the Azerbaijan Army and the strengthening of the country’s military power due to the attention, care, and direct leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, were also emphasized at the meeting.

K.Aliyev awarded valuable gifts to service members distinguished in the service.

Then there was a joint lunch with the servicemen. All the questions were answered.