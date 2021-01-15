PROSPEROUS LAND IS KNOWN FROM THE ROAD TO THE – PHOTO

The highway in Shahriyar village has been reconstructed as part of construction activities to serve the comfort of residents.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports, The highway was put into operation on January 14.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov got acquainted with the reconstruction work carried out on the road.

It was reported that the 3,580-meter rural highway was reconstructed and asphalted. Road signs were installed on the road, 17 water crossings and a 256-meter concrete canal were laid, the 9,100-meter-long village road was leveled and a layer of sand and gravel was laid.