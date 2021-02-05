Protecting health is a guarantee for the future – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the outpatient clinic of Nusnus village was opened on February 5.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov was interested in the organization of health care in the outpatient clinic.

It was reported that the outpatient clinic has a cabin for the chief doctor, dentist, ward, delivery, manipulation, vaccination, registration and pharmacy rooms. The health center is equipped with a dental unit, a delivery table, a drying cabinet, vaccination and ambulance bags, a microscope, a centrifuge and other medical equipment.

Young dentist Yaser Huseynzadeh thanked and said that outpatient clinics are modern health centers that guard the health of the population. Involvement of young staff in medical institutions further improves their experience.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to keep the health of residents in the center of attention, to organize vaccination and patronage, as well as to give priority to health education.

The building has an individual heating system.