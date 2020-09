Registered Capital of “Nakhchivan Bank” open joint-stock company has grown 6.7%, 5.18 million manat

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports according to the information of “Nakhchivan Bank” that capital of the Bank reached to 82.43 million manat from 77.25 million manat

It should be noted that “Nakhchivan Bank” was established in 2008 and is the only regional bank in the country. The bank’s shareholders are 4 individuals.