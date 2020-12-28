RESPECT FOR MARTYR IS HIGHEST PATRIOTISM

That army is victorious and strong, it has a victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, patriotic and professional staff. These factors are the basis of our historic victory in the Great Patriotic War. The strategy of national military training and army building, founded by our national leader Heydar Aliyev in the 1970s, is being successfully continued today by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Increasing its economic and political power day by day, Azerbaijan has a state-people-army unity, strong solidarity and a strong will. The historic victory in the Great Patriotic War was another expression of the national spirit, the unity of the people and the leader. As the President said: “The people of Azerbaijan have shown their unity and high morale. The cause of this victory is the Azerbaijani people. We have fulfilled our historical mission by showing unity, will, determination and national spirit. “

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, a ceremony to welcome our martyr was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on December 28.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, officers of the Turkish Armed Forces’ military attache’s office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and family members of the martyr attended the event.

The body of our martyred serviceman Gulmammadov Amin Mais, wrapped in our tricolor flag, was brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyr was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of our martyr.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the body of the martyr was passed in front of him.

The body of the martyr was sent to the village where he was born.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the family members of the martyr and expressed his condolences.