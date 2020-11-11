Wednesday , 11 November 2020
Russian peacekeepers head to Karabakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent, which arrived in Armenia, went to the service areas to carry out their tasks to monitor the ceasefire and military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Nakhchivantoday.com says, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military must cover a distance of more than 250 km. The command of the peacekeeping operation will be deployed in Khankendi.

Notably, Russia will station a peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 service members, 90 armored vehicles, 380 vehicles, and special equipment in Nagorno-Karabakh along the contact line Lachin corridor.

The Lachin corridor (5 km wide), which will provide a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia and will not touch Shusha city, remains under the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s control.

By agreement of the parties, constructing a new route on the Lachin corridor, which will provide communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia for the next three years, will be determined. Thus the future relocation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is planned to protect this route.

